Iowa House introduces bill to end state caucuses

(ABC 6 News) — For years, the Hawkeye State has been known for its first in the nation status of kicking off presidential races with the Iowa caucus.

However, a bill introduced in the Iowa House would end the caucus system entirely.

If passed, it would instead use a primary election to choose the presidential nominee, replacing the much-publicized caucus process.

In 2023, the DNC created a new primary calendar, making South Carolina the first race on February 3. However, Republicans stayed in Iowa.

The bill has been referred to state government.