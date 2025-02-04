Iowa House introduces bill to build Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder monument

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa House has introduced a new bill in honor of Caitlin Clark and Lisa Bluder, two legendary names in Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball.

The bill comes after Clark’s jersey number was retired over the weekend by the university.

Rep. Carter Nordman, who filed the bill, posted on social media on Tuesday, “In honor of [Caitlin Clark] jersey retirement and the historic success of [Iowa women’s basketball], I have filed a bill to commission a statue of Caitlin and [Lisa Bluder] here on the Iowa Capitol complex. These two women have brought great pride and attention to our state and women’s sports. They deserve a place at their Capitol for Iowans to honor their incredible accomplishments!”