Iowa hospitals take “proactive measures” amid nationwide IV shortage

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Hospitals across the nation are facing a shortage of IV fluids, and now, at least one hospital system in Iowa is working to preserve its supply.

The shortage comes after Baxter’s manufacturing plant in North Carolina closed following damage from Hurricane Helene. UnityPoint Health says the hospitals are taking proactive conservation measures.

The Iowa Hospital Association is also monitoring the shortage and plans to communicate with hospitals across the state.

There may be some good news on the horizon, though, as Baxter says it is increasing its U.S. allocation levels for the highest demand IV fluids for both direct customers and distributors.

They say their goal is to get operations back to normal by the end of the year.