Iowa hospitals impacted by IV shortage

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, two hospitals are seeing the impacts of the IV shortage following Hurricane Helene.

University of Iowa Healthcare says conservation protocols are currently active, but patient care operations remain uninterrupted. It’s a similar story at UnityPoint Health.

As for Mercy Medical Center, it uses a different IV manufacturer saying it has not been affected by the nationwide shortage.