Iowa HHS reports first case of measles in Iowa since 2019

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported a confirmed case of measles in central Iowa in an unvaccinated adult.

The case tested positive through the State Hygienic Laboratory and is the first confirmed case of measles in Iowa this year and the first confirmed case in the state since 2019.

Iowa is among 31 other U.S. jurisdictions in the measles outbreak that has been responsible for 1024 confirmed measles cases and three confirmed measles deaths.

“The best time to prevent measles is before an exposure occurs and the best tool we have is getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director, via a press release. “Getting vaccinated not only protects you but also protects people in your community who can’t get vaccinated, like infants too young to begin the series and those who are immunosuppressed. We ask Iowans to review their vaccination records and medical records to ensure they are protected and to reach out to their healthcare provider if they have questions.”

Iowa HHS says an investigation has been completed, and public health officials will be reaching out to identified contacts. No widespread public exposure is anticipated.