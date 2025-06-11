Iowa health officials confirm third measles case in the state

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is reporting the state’s third measles case of 2025 and is notifying the public due to potential exposure in public areas.

According to the HHS, the investigation has determined this case is not related to the first two cases in Iowa.

The HHS says this third case is an unvaccinated child from the eastern region of the state who was exposed during international travel.

The HHS and local health officials have identified locations visited by the individual while contagious where the public may have been exposed.

“Measles is the most contagious disease, but it’s also highly preventable,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director, via a press release. “The MMR vaccine offers strong protection and helps stop the spread of illness. We encourage Iowans to check their vaccination records and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that is spread through the air when an infectious person coughs, sneezes, or breathes. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, red/watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash.

If you think you have been exposed to a measles case and have symptoms, call your medical provider or nearest emergency room ahead of time and tell them that you have been exposed and have symptoms before arriving. For the latest information on measles in Iowa, visit the Iowa HHS Center for Acute Disease Epidemiology disease information page.