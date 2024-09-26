Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball tickets sold out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you’re planning to head to a Hawkeyes women’s basketball game, you might have some trouble because general public seating is sold out for the upcoming season.

It is the second consecutive time (and the second time in program history) that the seating at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has sold out.

Last season, the Hawkeyes won a school record 34 games, won the Big Ten tournament, and made it to the NCAA Championship Game.

Tickets for the student section are set to go on sale on October 1st.