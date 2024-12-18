Iowa Hawkeyes to retire Caitlin Clark’s #22 in February

(KCRG) – University of Iowa Athletics announced Wednesday that Caitlin Clark #22 jersey will be retired during a special ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 2, 2025.

“I’m forever proud to be a Hawkeye and Iowa holds a special place in my heart that is bigger than just basketball,” Clark said in a press release from UI Athletics. “It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni. It will be a great feeling to look up in the rafters and see my jersey alongside those that I’ve admired for so long.”

“Caitlin Clark has not only redefined excellence on the court but has also inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” said Beth Goetz, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “Her remarkable achievements have left an indelible mark on the University of Iowa and the world of women’s basketball. Retiring her number is a testament to her extraordinary contributions and a celebration of her legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. Hawkeye fans are eager to say thank you for so many incredible moments.”

Clark will be in attendance that day when the Hawkeyes host USC on February 2.

Iowa previously announced plans to retire Clark’s jersey in April.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back Final Four and National Championship Game appearances. She’s also the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer.