Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will not seek third term

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she would not seek a third term in a video message to state residents.

Fellow Republicans have been quick to respond to the news.

That message is posted on YouTube, and can be viewed below:

Below is a full transcript of her message to Iowans:

“Serving as your governor has been the greatest honor of my life—an opportunity that, not so long ago, I never could have imagined.

When I first entered public service in the Clarke County treasurer’s office, I never expected that one day I would have the privilege of leading this great state.

And I never would have imagined the things we would accomplish together.

But Iowa is a place where anything is possible, and I am forever grateful for the trust you have placed in me.

Today, I want to share a personal decision with you; one that was not made lightly, but comes with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude.

After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversations with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election in 2026.

This wasn’t an easy decision, because I love this state and I love serving you. But, when my term ends, I will have had the privilege of serving as your governor for almost 10 years. And before that, as lieutenant governor and state senator.

This public service has been an incredible journey—one I wouldn’t trade for anything, but as Iowans know family is everything.

Through the years, my parents and my husband Kevin, our daughters, and our grandchildren have stood by my side, supporting me through every challenge and every victory.

Now, it’s time for me to be there for them. To help them through the next stage of life. To watch every track meet and basketball game; to see them grow before they’re all grown.

That doesn’t mean I’m slowing down just yet. I’ll be working hard for you every single day until my term ends.

We have important work ahead—keeping our economy strong, supporting our families and farmers, defending our freedoms, and ensuring every Iowan has the opportunity to succeed.

I’m more energized than ever to finish what we started and to leave Iowa in the strongest possible position for the future.

And speaking of the future, I have no doubt that Iowa and our Republican Party will remain in great hands.

Together, we have built a foundation of strong conservative leadership that will continue to serve this state well. I’ve seen firsthand the passion and dedication of so many leaders, and I am confident that the next generation will continue to build on our success.

Iowa is a special place and it’s because of our people and values. The hard work, resilience, and the sense of community that define us—that is what makes Iowa exceptional.

To all of you who have supported me, pushed me, and worked alongside me— a heartfelt thank you.

I could not have done this without you. Iowans have placed their trust in me, and I have done my best to honor that trust every day.

The road ahead is bright, and I will always be cheering for this state and its people.

Thank you, Iowa. God bless you, and God bless the great state of Iowa.”