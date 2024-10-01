Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sends National Guard crew to North Carolina
(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has sent a National Guard crew to North Carolina.
Reynolds deployed the Iowa Army National Guard helicopter, a crew, and a Swiftwater rescue team to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.
The crew posted on Facebook that they would be assisting communities by delivering food and water to those affected.