Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sends National Guard crew to North Carolina

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has sent a National Guard crew to North Carolina.

Reynolds deployed the Iowa Army National Guard helicopter, a crew, and a Swiftwater rescue team to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.

The crew posted on Facebook that they would be assisting communities by delivering food and water to those affected.