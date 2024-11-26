Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds considering cell phone ban in schools

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds is eyeing new legislation that could ban cell phones in public schools.

Reynolds plans on proposing a statewide restriction on the use of cell phones in schools next session, claiming they are a distraction and a weapon for online bullies.

The next legislative session in Iowa begins January 13.

In Minnesota, lawmakers approved a bill requiring school districts to adopt a clear cell phone policy by March 2025.