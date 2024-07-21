Iowa GOP reacts to Biden dropping out of Presidential race

(ABC 6 News) – Jeff Kaufmann, Chairman of the Iowa GOP, has released the following statement after Biden announces he will not seek re-election:

“President Biden admitting to the world that he is not physically or mentally fit to run a campaign, but deciding to stay in office for the remainder of his term is an incredibly dangerous decision to make. Our adversaries now know that America is at a very weak point, with a Commander in Chief who is incapable of governing. Biden should do what is right and resign.



“This whole situation was caused by the Democrat elites, big donors and corporate media who just plunged Democracy and their party into complete chaos simply because their candidate was losing in the polls. Every voter who supported Biden in the Primary election should feel abandoned and betrayed.”