Iowa gaming moratorium bill stops in Senate

(ABC 6 News) — A bill that would put a ban on any new casinos for more than five years has died in the Senate.

Senate leadership says the moratorium did not gain enough interest to bring the bill to committee.

The decision cleared the way for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to decide if a proposed casino in Cedar Rapids will move forward.

Gaming advocates say a push for a casino in Cedar Rapids has been ongoing for more than a decade.