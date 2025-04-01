Iowa faces shortage of foster parents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, there are concerns over how many foster parents the state has.

The number of children in need of foster care outweighs the number of foster parents available to take care of them.

According to the state’s contractor that supports foster families, the number of foster homes has been steadily declining over the past five years.

Last year, there were about 2400 children in need of a home, but there were only around 1700 licensed families.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent in Iowa, click here.

For those in Minnesota wanting to learn more about becoming a foster parent, click here.