Iowa driver’s licenses and state IDs can now be added to Apple Wallet

(ABC 6 News) – Iowans can now securely add their Iowa driver’s license or ID to Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch, the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) said Wednesday.

Users can present their ID in their Apple Wallet in person at select TSA checkpoints. This includes the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa Airports.

Additionally, Iowans are able to use this for businesses and venues, Apple Stores, and select apps.

Adding an ID in Apple Wallet

According to Iowa DOT, adding a license or state ID to Apple Wallet can be done in a few easy steps:

Tap the Add (+) button at the top of the screen in your Apple Wallet on your iPhone. Select “Driver’s License or State ID.” Follow the onscreen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

Presenting an ID in a Secure, Private Way

Users can securely present their ID in Apple Wallet in person and in apps to show proof of age or identity, according to Iowa DOT. When adding an ID to Apple Wallet, the Iowa Department of Transportation receives only the information it needs to approve or deny the request.

Once an ID is added to Apple Wallet, the information is encrypted on a user’s device, so others cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple and the Iowa DOT do not know when or to whom a user presents their driver’s license or state ID.

To present an ID in person:

Go to Apple Wallet and select your ID. Hold your iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader. Review the specific information being requested. Use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate before the requested information is shared.

To present an ID in Apple Wallet in apps:

Select “Verify with Apple Wallet” or “Continue with Apple Wallet” button. Review the specific information being requested. Use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate before the requested information is shared.

Iowa DOT states that your Iowa driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet does not replace your physical license or identification card.

Locations that accept mobile IDs are expected to expand over time.

For more information on ID in Apple Wallet, visit learn.wallet.apple/id.