Iowa DOT denies over 100 traffic cam permits

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a hot topic among drivers, and now a new decision from the Iowa Department of Transportation will keep them off many roads.

The Iowa DOT is denying permits for more than 100 speed cameras across the state. According the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the cameras have created millions of dollars in funding through fines.

Officials with the Federal Highway Administration also say these speed cameras reduce crashes on highways up to 54%.