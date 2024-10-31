Iowa DNR offers program to remove “forever chemicals”

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the DNR is now offering a program to remove “forever chemicals” from small town water systems.

Forever chemicals, also known as PFAs, can pose serious health risks when ingested.

In June, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled all public water systems must monitor for them within three years.

Now, the DNR is going to pay for the samples and shipping costs for roughly 800 towns across the state.