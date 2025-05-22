Iowa Department of Corrections searching for felon who escaped from work release

By KAALTV

Felon sought on work release escape

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who escaped from a work release program.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, the man is 27-year-old Dyrrel Malik Thornton-Culbertson, who was convicted of 3rd-degree burglary, 2nd-degree robbery and conspiracy/commit forcible felony.

Thornton-Culbertson is described as a 6’2″, 192-pound Black male and failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Re-Entry Facility on Tuesday, May 20. He was admitted to the work release facility on February 7.

Anyone with information on Thornton-Culbertson’s location should contact local police.