Iowa Democrats react to Gov. Reynolds not running for re-election

(ABC 6 News) – After Governor Kim Reynolds announced she would not run for re-election in 2026, Iowa’s Democratic lawmakers responded.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart released the following statement in response:

“Iowa Republicans’ decade in control of state government has left Iowa 49th in economic growth and with a $900 million budget deficit thanks to taxpayer handouts to special interests and vouchers for wealthy families who already send their kids to private schools. In 2026, voters will get to hold them accountable for taking our state in the wrong direction.

It’s time to vote for a Governor who will put Iowans to work, lower costs and support our rural areas.”