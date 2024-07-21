Iowa Democratic Party thanks President Joe Biden for his service

(ABC 6 news) – Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden ending his Presidential campaign:

“Joe Biden has served our country and Iowans well by lowering the cost of prescription drugs like insulin and passing the largest infrastructure package this country has ever seen.

“While I am personally sad that President Biden has decided he is unable to continue the work he has started by running for a second term, I recognize that this action means Joe is telling us that it’s up to us to finish the job.

“When President Biden and Vice President Harris took office, they faced terrible odds with the pandemic still raging and an economic crisis at hand. Since then, they have overcome and accomplished so much.

“Today, more people are working than at any point in American history. Manufacturing jobs have been brought back to American shores in order to provide more jobs, lower the cost of goods, and ensure more technologies are being made right here in America. There are even more people who have health insurance than ever before with more than 16 million people enrolled through the Affordable Care Act.

“I cannot thank President Biden enough for the sacrifices he’s made for our country during his decades-long career serving the people.”