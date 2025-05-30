Iowa DCI releases new details on shooting in Elma

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Public Safety is investigating Wednesday’s incident when an Elma man opened fire on law enforcement officers.

According to the Iowa DCI, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Mark Michael Zweibohmer, the accused shooter, to conduct a welfare check at his residence in rural Elma.

Zweibohmer allegedly began shooting at the responding officers, and those officers returned fire before arresting him. He is now charged with four counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

None of the officers that Zweibohmer shot at were injured. Their names will be released at a later date.

This is an ongoing investigation.