Iowa court heart arguments over Libertarian candidates’ ballot access
(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a judge says he will soon decide if Libertarian congressional candidates will make it onto the November ballot.
This comes after Republicans on a state objection panel removed the candidates last month.
They ruled that the Libertarian Party violated state code by holding county conventions and caucuses on the same day.
During a hearing on Thursday, the Libertarian Party argued the state panel shouldn’t be allowed to make this decision, calling it voter suppression.
The judge noted the case will likely go to a higher court after his ruling is made.