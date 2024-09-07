Iowa court heart arguments over Libertarian candidates’ ballot access

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a judge says he will soon decide if Libertarian congressional candidates will make it onto the November ballot.

This comes after Republicans on a state objection panel removed the candidates last month.

They ruled that the Libertarian Party violated state code by holding county conventions and caucuses on the same day.

During a hearing on Thursday, the Libertarian Party argued the state panel shouldn’t be allowed to make this decision, calling it voter suppression.

The judge noted the case will likely go to a higher court after his ruling is made.