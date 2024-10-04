Iowa correction workers call on state to pass reforms; asking for better security

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, calls are growing for the state to pass reforms as correction workers say they fear for their safety.

The labor union representing the corrections workers says so far this year there have been more than 150 assaults on prison officers.

The union is now calling on state leaders to pass three key demands:

Increased staffing Improved safety protocols Collective bargaining restored

The Iowa Department of Corrections is pushing back, saying only five assaults have been classified as “serious” this year. It added the overall number has declined over the past 10 years.