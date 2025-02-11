Iowa considering new bills

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — New bills are being considered at the Iowa Capitol this week.

Firstly, the Iowa House has advanced the “In God We Trust” bill. The bill would require public schools to display the national and state motto in classrooms.

Students would also be required to have two minutes of silent time right before the Pledge of Allegiance is recited.

Current law requires school districts to administer the Pledge of Allegiance in grades 1-12 daily.

In addition, the Iowa Senate is considering raising the state’s default speed limit by five miles per hour.

Currently, the default speed limit for traffic is 55 miles per hour unless otherwise posted. The new bill would raise the limit to 60 miles per hour.

Speed limit fines would stay the same, beginning at $30.