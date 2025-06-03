Iowa community colleges could begin offering bachelor’s degrees

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A trend is starting to be seen in Iowa when it comes to fulfilling education requirements for jobs.

A new report found not enough Iowans have four-year degrees in key areas like healthcare, education, manufacturing, and IT.

However, the state’s community colleges could be the solution.

The idea is to have those two-year colleges offer bachelor’s degrees in career areas that are in high demand.

If passed by the legislature next year, Iowa would join 24 other states who are currently doing this.