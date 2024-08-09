Iowa book ban law going into effect

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As students in Iowa prepare to head back to school, the state’s book ban law is set to go into effect.

This comes after an appeals court sent a lawsuit challenging the bill back to the lower court clearing the way for the bill to kick in.

The law was approved back in 2023, and it bans books depicting sex acts from school libraries as well as classrooms. It also bans teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms through the sixth grade.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird called the court’s decision a win, saying, “With this win, parents will no longer have to fear what their kids have access to in schools when they are not around.”

Opponents also sounded off following the court’s decision.

The Iowa State Education Association released a statement, saying in part, “If Iowa’s elected leaders truly valued education professionals, they would leave important classroom decisions to the local school districts and the experts who work in them.”