Iowa blood centers send donations to areas affected by Hurricane Milton

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the LifeServe Blood Center is among several groups working to help people affected by Hurricane Milton.

The non-profit is donating blood in the wake of the hurricane, saying the need for donations is higher because of people injured in the storm.

The evacuations and displacement has also left fewer people in storm-damaged areas able to donate.