Iowa bills must pass through committee before midnight

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday is a landmark day for the Iowa legislature as it is the end of funnel week.

This means bills must pass through one full committee in either the State House or Senate before midnight to stay eligible in the rest of the legislative session.

One bill still up for debate includes the role of law enforcement in the detention of undocumented immigrants.

Another bill would ban the intentional emission of chemicals into the air for the purpose of changing weather.

One of the bills that has passed through a House sub-committee could lower the age to buy certain firearms from 21 to 18.

The bill would apply to the purchases of both handguns and revolvers. Currently in Iowa, you must be 21 to buy and carry and handgun.

However, you have to be 18 years old to buy long guns like shotguns.

Supporters say it aims to recognize the rights of young adults while allowing them to protect themselves. Opponents point to an alarming statistic from 2004-2023 when Iowa saw a 40% increase in firearm related suicide by minors.

Tax-related and spending bills are exempt from the deadline.