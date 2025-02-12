Iowa bill would require schools to provide free feminine hygiene products

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new bill introduced in the Iowa House would require schools to stock feminine hygiene products.

The bill, now referred to the House Education Committee, calls for hygiene products in at least half of the bathrooms in each school.

That includes schools teaching 6th through 12th graders.

The bill defines feminine hygiene products as sanitary napkins, tampons, or similar items.

Funding for the bill would start this July and continue through the end of June 2028.