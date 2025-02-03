Iowa bill would require classroom replacements for “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley”

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Some members of the Iowa House of Representatives are considering requirements for recently renamed landmarks.

When President Donald Trump released his initial batch of executive orders, he demanded the name changes of the Gulf of Mexico and Mount Denali.

The proposed move would require schools to only use the name changes of “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley.”

The bill currently is in a subcommittee.