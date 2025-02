The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa House lawmakers are looking to get rid of the statewide 6% sales tax.

The plan would take effect on January 1.

It would also eliminate the 1% sales tax dedicated for the Secure and Advanced Vision for Education fund.

Any local taxes would not be impacted by the cut.