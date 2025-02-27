Iowa bill would ban smoking in casinos

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa lawmakers are rolling the dice as they are considering a ban on smoking in casinos.

It is part of a new House bill called the Smoke-Free Air Act aiming to protect people from secondhand smoke.

If passed, casinos would have to kick the habit and go smoke-free. Supporters say workers have the right to a smoke-free work environment.

However, those against the idea argue the bill could harm business and cause a drop in gaming revenue.

The bill now moves forward for debate.