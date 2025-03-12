Iowa bill requiring police to assist ICE has been withdrawn
(ABC 6 News) — Inside the Iowa Capitol, a bill requiring local law enforcements to help federal ICE investigations has been tabled.
If passed, immigration and customs agents would delegate work like executing search warrants, arresting suspected undocumented immigrants, and interrogation.
Representative Steve Holt, who introduced the bill, decided to pull it during funnel week after concerns from law enforcement.