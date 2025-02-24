Iowa bill removing gender identity protections advances in House

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa House Judicial Committee has recommended the passage of a bill that would remove gender identity protections under the state’s Civil Rights Act.

The protections have been in place since 2007 when it was added along with sexual oritentation.

Under the House legislation, the term “sex” when used to describe a person means the state of being either male or female as observed or clinically verified at birth.

The bill also removes gender identity as a protected class for discrimination in schools.