Iowa bill hopes to expand cancer benefits for first responders

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, first responders could soon get more help if they are diagnosed with cancer.

It is part of a new bill that was passed in the Iowa Senate on Thursday. Currently, only 14 of the more than 200 known types of cancer are covered under disability coverage for firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers.

The new bill would expand the definition of cancer to include any type of cancer under the state’s Presumptive Disability Law.

The bill will now head back to the House for another vote.