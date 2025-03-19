Iowa bill could remove schooling requirement for barbers and hairstylists

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – Iowa Lawmakers are looking at loosening the requirements to earn a cosmetology license.

It would put Iowa in alignment with 22 other states.

Madi Baxa owns and operates The Hive hair salon in the Cherry Building in Cedar Rapids.

She earned her cosmetology license after completing 2,100 hours of schooling at Capri College in 2018.

An Iowa law signed in 2023 dropped the required schooling hours to 1,550.

Now a new bill would allow a license to be earned through a general training program, without needing to go to an actual school, which is separate from an actual registered apprenticeship program.

Iowa Workforce Development explains a registered apprenticeship program is based on standards established with the U.S. Department of Labor, which include a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and at least 144 hours of related classroom instruction per year.

Baxa said weaker standards could mean worse haircuts.

“To see that 25% decrease and then also to hammer in on this apprenticeship program, it doesn’t make sense why we would lower our standards in the state of Iowa especially,” Baxa said.

That bill would also only require people to receive two hours of training on Iowa’s cosmetology and sanitation rules and regulations.

But Baxa said her school spent way more than 2 hours going over the rules.

“Really hammering that into you, and every time I do a color, even now, I go back to the basics of what school taught me,” Baxa said.

While the proposed program would require state certified instructors, Baxa said that leaves just one person responsible for teaching everything – and that could still leave someone unprepared.

“It takes a special person to teach,” Baxa said.

Baxa said while the bill would allow trainees to work while they learn, she doesn’t think it’s a good fit for the cosmetology industry.

“I am very encouraging of everybody and anybody who wants to join my industry, it’s a very fulfilling industry to be in, but again that standard of education, we should not be lowering the bar,” Baxa said.

The bill is scheduled to be debated by the Iowa House of Representatives on Monday.

