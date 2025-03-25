Iowa bill could cut funding to public libraries

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, public libraries across the state could lose some of the money they rely on.

Under a House bill, in order for libraries to receive state funding through the Enrich Iowa Program, they cannot be due-paying members of groups like the American Library Association.

Those opposed to the bill are worried about losing access to grant money and education programs from nonprofits.

The bill has yet to be voted on at the House floor.