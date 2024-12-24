Iowa Attorney General issues sweepstakes scam warning

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s Attorney General Brenna Bird is reminding everyone to be aware of possible sweepstakes scams.

Bird said some warning signs of a giveaway being a scam include paying up front, requests for personal information, and high pressure requests to play.

Just last month, an Iowa couple was told to pay over $16,000 in taxes and fees in order to receive millions of dollars plus $5,000 checks per week for life.

Once the matter was reported to the AG’s Office, investigators were able to track down a check.