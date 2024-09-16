Iowa and Minnesota politicians react to assassination attempt on former President Trump
(ABC 6 News) – In the wake of a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, officials are taking to social media to condemn the act of violence.
Trump’s rival for the White House, Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, posting to X saying, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird also posting her thoughts on X, saying, “God Bless President Trump. I’m grateful for his safety.”
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) saying on X, “I’m glad Pres Trump is ok. In aftermath of another assassination attempt & FBI investigation we need regular updates from FBI so American ppl know what’s going on MORE TRANSPARENCY FRM FBI.”
The Minnesota Republican Party saying, “Please pray for President [Donald Trump] and for our country. Violence is NEVER the answer, and EVERY leader has the responsibility to call this out for what it is: disgusting, tragic, and anti-American.”
Minnesota Governor and Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz saying on X, “Gwen and I are glad to hear that Donald Trump is safe. Violence has no place in our country. It’s not who we are as a nation.”