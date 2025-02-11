Iowa Ag Secretary Naig says “active response remains” to ongoing bird flu outbreaks

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said that the Iowa Department of Ag & Land Stewardship is monitoring the ongoing outbreak of H5 bird flu among livestock in the state and around the country.

“Certainly in the last 30 days,” said Naig, “[it’s] been very active, unfortunately, with states to the east, Ohio and others, but also to our south Missouri, know Oklahoma down into the southern states and of course, the other the other kind of hotspot, if you will, is out west in California.”

Naig said Iowa has had ten confirmed outbreaks in commercial farming operations in Iowa since October 2024, all infecting poultry flocks.

“Across the country, I see a tremendous amount of activity, but [Iowa’s] been relatively quiet, albeit with one positive case that we had in the last week.”

“To date,” said Naig, “We’ve found no positive dairy herds in the state of Iowa. I’m certainly hopeful that it stays that way.

Over 150 million birds nationwide have been euthanized so far, sending egg prices to skyrocket and availability to plummet.

According to the CDC, 67 cases of human infection with H5 have been detected so far, all through animal transmission.

One death has been attributed to the disease.