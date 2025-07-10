Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig tours businesses for Choose Iowa program

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — North Iowa businesses were paid a visit by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, all as part of the Choose Iowa program.

The program puts emphasis on buying from local businesses, and one business Naig toured was Red Shed Gardens in Forest City to find out what it takes to be a local gardening operation.

The Prather family owns the company, which grows a wide variety of vegetables from cucumbers to broccoli, and they put nearly their whole day into taking care of their two-acre plot.

They do it all for the positive customer interaction.

“We love to be able to sell at the farmer’s market and be able to have that personal relationship, and people really like to know where their food comes from,” said Danielle Prather.

It’s a key factor in what Secretary Naig has been working to highlight during his trip across northern Iowa.

“What we want to be able to show and really prove is that we have diversity like this in our agriculture, and that this is a viable business. These are farms that can be productive and profitable,” Naig said.

It’s all part of the initiative from the Choose Iowa program to encourage Iowans to buy local and choose Iowa products.