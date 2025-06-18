Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig stops in Floyd County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig stopped in Floyd County on Wednesday to celebrate Iowa’s fourth straight year of record funding for agricultural conservation work.

That money will go towards projects to help farmers in the fields and protect the environment. The projects include nutrient reduction strategy, which battles pollution in the state’s waterways.

Some farmers in at the Borlaug Learning Center in Nashua say they support these programs and hope they will leave a positive impact on the industry and environment.