Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig discusses tariff impacts with local breweries

(ABC 6 News) — Small businesses took the spotlight in north Iowa as Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped in Clear Lake and Forest City on Wednesday.

Secretary Naig made the trip to hear directly from business owners about their bottom lines.

At Lake Time Brewery, owners say they are still going strong, but concerns about tariffs still exist. Specifically, these concerns revolve around the price of aluminum they use to create their cans, which is one of the many materials targeted by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Tariffs, mainly what I’m paying attention to is the aluminum price, so you know you can see the cans behind me, they’re not cheap, and if the bigger companies can get a better deal on the cans than I can get being a smaller guy, I have to, you have to raise your prices, it has to be passed on,” said Lake Time Brewery owner Bob Rolling.

Secretary Naig toured the facility, taking note of not only the intensive process of being a successful local business, but the concerns they have over tariffs as well.

“Well we’re always interested in, again, what can be done to make it easier to do business, to help companies like this thrive and grow, so whether that’s regulatory reform, or certainly in Iowa, we are looking to keep taxes low on businesses and family-owned businesses in particular,” said Secretary Naig.

For now, when it comes to what you can do to help small business owners, it all comes down to buying local.