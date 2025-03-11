Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig comments on recent bird flu response

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In an interview with ABC 6 News, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig discussed the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s ongoing efforts to combat the national outbreak of H5N1, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in livestock.

“Spring is right around the corner,” Naig said, “…and we will once again be seeing birds migrating north, so as those birds are moving, they are then spreading and carrying that virus with them.”

Naig said that, as of March 11, Iowa has seen five cases detected within domestic birds in 2025.

“We’ve had very small backyard flocks, along with ducks and pheasants that have been affected [and] some very large egg layer facilities and turkey finishers as well,” Naig said. “Our experience has been that all are unfortunately at risk.”

“Enhanced biosecurity is the best way to protect our flocks from any virus,” Naig said in a statement praising the USDA’s rollout of a five-pronged plan that contributes around $1 billion towards combating the disease.