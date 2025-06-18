Iowa AG Brenna Bird announces $37.8 million opioid settlement from Purdue Pharma

(ABC 6 News) — Attorney General Brenna Bird announced on Wednesday that Iowa has agreed to sign on to a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family.

According to a press release from Bird’s office, the settlement would resolve litigation against Purdue and the Sacklers for their role in creating and worsening the opioid crisis across the country.

“OxyContin is an extremely harmful and addictive drug; lives have been lost and families forever changed because of its devastating effects,” said Attorney General Bird via the press release. “Although a bittersweet victory, the nearly $38 million in settlement funds will continue Iowa’s fight against opioid addiction as we work to end the cycle of addiction and aid in recovery.”

Attorney General Bird is joined in securing this settlement in principle by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.