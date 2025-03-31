Iowa AG Bird warns Iowans to look out for common scams ahead of April Fools’ Day

(ABC 6 News) — With April Fools’ Day approaching, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is reminding Iowans to look out for common complaints and scams.

According to the AG’s office, Consumer Protection Division received over 3900 complaints last year, which addressed more than 30 different industries and scam categories.

Noticeable trends for 2024 included large increases in scams such as social media account hacking/locking and imposter scams, particularly where scam victims are sent to cryptocurrency ATMs to send money to a scammer.

“To beat the scammers and make safe purchases, it’s important to know what to look out for,” said Attorney General Bird via a press release. “In 2024, fraudsters targeted Iowans the most through online hacking and posing as trusted friends or officials—especially to send their victims to crypto ATMs. But we’re going to slam the scam. Iowans should follow these top tips and call my office at 1-888-777-4590 to shop safe and avoid getting fooled by scammers.”

Automotive issues were the most commonly reported complaint in 2024 with 623 reported complaints, including 140 for faulty repair work, 78 for failure to disclose prior damage in the sale of a used car, and 52 for warranty plans and servicing.

Rounding out the top five were internet (593 complaints), imposter scams (376 complaints), home improvement (332 complaints), and personal goods (209 complaints).



