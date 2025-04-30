Iowa ACLU sues Gov. Kim Reynolds

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa ACLU is suing Governor Kim Reynolds over her decision to block the Satanic Temple of Iowa from holding an event at the State Capitol.

The lawsuit demands the office release public records relating to last year’s decision.

The ACLU says the governor’s office refused to produce the requested records, citing executive privilege, meaning the governor can withhold information in the benefit of public interest.

However, the ACLU disagrees, saying the documents they requested were non-privileged.