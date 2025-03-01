Investigators using new technology as they work to solve 1974 cold case of two murdered St. Cloud sisters

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing a new tactic for cracking cold cases.

It is a process called investigative genetic genealogy. Investigators hope it will solve the case of two St. Cloud sisters murdered back in 1974.

Susan and Mary Reker went to eat at a St. Cloud department store’s lunch counter, but they never came home. Their killer has never been found.

“We have hope, with hope comes light, that we can provide some of those answers to individuals who have been impacted by this for decades,” said Lt. Zach Sorenson.

The team of researchers working on the case helped get an arrest in a 50-year-old unsolved murder in Wisconsin.

Now, the team is hoping they are able to do the same in St. Cloud.