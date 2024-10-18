Investigators detail Perry principal’s heroic actions on day of fatal school shooting

(KCRG) – Investigators on Friday provided more details about the heroic actions of the Perry school principal who died after being shot during an attack at the school in January.

During a press conference on Friday, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said Principal Dan Marburger was hit seconds into the shooting. He even had a chance to escape to safety, but instead he stayed behind to plead with the shooter to stop the attack.

“I can tell you that he saved lives that day,” Bayens said. “He called the shooter by name repeatedly. ‘Dylan, don’t do it… Dylan stop… Dylan, let’s talk.‘ And in part why that’s important is it’s not so much the empathy that Marburger showed towards the shooter. But every time he called that name out, the shooter heard his name, he looked and turned towards the sound and when he did that, it diverted his attention from who he was intending to shoot. And each time Principal Marberger called that name out and diverted that attention. It bought those students another two seconds, another three seconds, another five seconds. And when we talk about school shootings, those sorts of seconds matter and in this case, they did matter. And it made sure that those kids got out of that commons area around the corner and off to safety.”

Before Butler left through an exit, he shot Marburger again, critically injuring him.

Marburger died 10 days later at a hospital in Des Moines.

He had been Perry High School’s principal since 1995.

Marburger’s daughter and wife spoke about him during a funeral in January, describing him as a loving father and husband.

”He modeled love and grace every day. My wish for all of you is to have someone, a parent, a partner, a friend, a sibling who will love you unconditionally like Dan did for me,” said Elizabeth Marburger, Dan’s wife.

”If I had a genie with one wish, it wouldn’t be a new car. Or a house or a dollar amount. It wouldn’t even have to be to have Dad back because I know that’s a big wish. My wish would be. For one of Dad’s hugs. Just a couple of seconds to hold him. And he’d hold me to kiss me on the top of my head,” said Claire Marburger, Dan’s daughter.