Investigation underway for plane crash that departed MSP and injured 21 people

(ABC 6 News) — An urgent investigation is underway into the Delta plane crash in Toronto that injured 21 people as new video reveals the plane’s descent onto the runway.

U.S. officials with the National Transportation Safety Bureau are on the ground in Toronto, assisting Canadian investigators as they work to determine a cause.

So far, officials can confirm that the wintry weather was rougher than usual in the days leading up to the crash. On the day of the crash, it was snowing and windy, which could have been at least a small factor in the crash.

Video of the plane’s descent shows it bursting into flames upon landing, and the wings snapping as it rolled several times with 76 passengers and four crew members on board.

“We hit the runway really hard and, like, extremely hard. We kind of popped up. Felt like we were leaning to the left,” passenger John Nelson said. “And then we were going sideways. I’m not even sure how many times we tumbled. But we ended upside down. I was hanging there in my seatbelt upside down.”

21 people were hurt and taken to the hospital with 19 of them already being released.

Officials say two runways remain closed in Toronto on Tuesday as investigators examine the wreckage. They expect delays and cancellations for at least the next two days.